Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / BPM is not a low-margin business, says Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

BPM is not a low-margin business, says Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

Aiman Ezzat talks about the WNS acquisition, why artificial intelligence (AI) is still not delivering meaningful value, and why India continues to see strong hiring momentum

Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini
premium

Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paris-headquartered information technology services and consulting major Capgemini recently completed one of the largest acquisitions in the business process management (BPM) space — WNS for $3.3 billion. This marks the firm’s fourth acquisition in India. During his visit to the country as the deal closed, Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini, spoke with Shivani Shinde at the company’s Hyderabad campus about the WNS acquisition, why artificial intelligence (AI) is still not delivering meaningful value, and why India continues to see strong hiring momentum. Edited excerpts:
 
What was the rationale behind the $3 billion
Topics : Artificial intelligence Capgemini Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon