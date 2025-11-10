BPM is not a low-margin business, says Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

Paris-headquartered information technology services and consulting major Capgemini recently completed one of the largest acquisitions in the business process management (BPM) space — WNS for $3.3 billion. This marks the firm’s fourth acquisition in India. During his visit to the country as the deal closed, Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini, spoke with Shivani Shinde at the company’s Hyderabad campus about the WNS acquisition, why artificial intelligence (AI) is still not delivering meaningful value, and why India continues to see strong hiring momentum. Edited excerpts:

What was the rationale behind the $3 billion