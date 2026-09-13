Coforge board flagged concerns over OP Bhatt before extension was rejected

The ratings, which the company says Bhatt did not disclose or discuss with the board, led to an extraordinary fallout between the career banker and one of India’s fastest-growing mid-tier IT services companies, resulting in Bhatt stepping down last week. That was followed by the resignation of D K Singh, the head of the nomination and remuneration committee.

“It's more of an integrity and governance issue; whether you have the right facts or not. Obviously, we are not happy with what has happened. It's caught us by absolute surprise. We've always held Bhatt and Singh in high regard,” a board member said.

The people in the know added that the evaluation exercise applied to every member, including the CEO, and included questions about chief executive officer Sudhir Singh’s effectiveness. There were also questions about the chairman’s contribution, whether he facilitates board meetings properly, if he is able to contribute effectively as the head, whether he has a good appreciation of the industry and if he understands the business in detail.

Singh, incidentally, recorded the highest possible score of 5 out of 5 for the performance of the executive director (CEO), with the rating being given by four independent directors and one executive director. The fact that Bhatt scored the lowest shows the doubts of other members about him. Private equity firm Advent International, which holds about 20 per cent in Coforge, was not part of the evaluation process, the people confirmed, though it did not vote for Bhatt’s extension last month.

The question remains why Bhatt, who was also an independent director with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), fell out of favour with the board. The people quoted above said that while he has been supportive and there has been no dissent on anything in the meetings he chaired, he failed to make his mark as an effective head.

Analysts say this may be traced back to Bhatt’s career trajectory of heading relatively conservative companies such as State Bank of India (SBI) and being on TCS’ board, which are never on a tearaway growth path such as Coforge.

Coforge is looking to double its revenue to $5 billion by 2030 from about $2.4 billion now as it looks to scale up key accounts, materialise its artificial intelligence (AI) bets and also buy other firms along the way to provide immediate inorganic revenue. That is an ambitious bet from a company that touched a billion dollars in cumulative revenue just three years ago, but has been growing at breakneck speed since the pandemic.

“He may have had his reservations about the way deals were financed, or high salaries of senior executives or even if the company was adopting a riskier approach to grow fast. This could always be a tussle between conservative and aggressive growth strategies,” said Pareekh Jain, CEO of EIIRTrend.