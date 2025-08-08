Confident about Biocon's response to US tariffs: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Amid uncertainties around potential tariffs by the United States (US) on pharmaceuticals, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says her firm is well positioned to respond to them. In a video interview with Sohini Das and Aneeka Chatterjee, Shaw speaks about the company’s strategic vision on generics, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) plans, etc. Edited excerpts.

How do you see the United States (US) tariffs playing out and how are you placed to face them?

It is difficult to speculate on the potential impact of those because the industry is waiting for clarity. Until specific announcements are made, it is premature to draw conclusions