Goyal, 43, who continues as vice-chairman and non-executive director at Eternal, believes he is staking his reputation on “getting the science right” rather than “making a quick buck”, as he pivots from delivery services to a high-stakes venture — a wearable called Temple.

The pebble-sized fitness and AI wearable weighs less than 2 grams and is stuck on the temple using an adhesive. Equipped with an optical sensor, it is said to monitor cerebral blood volume and circulation as the wearer exercises or changes posture. For good measure, it also claims to track cold exposure.

Goyal appears to have timed his move well. The global wearable industry is moving away from watches and fitness trackers worn on the wrist or finger that monitor heart rate, pulse waves, sleep and physical movement. Now, innovators are looking at other body parts and different signals for a better understanding of health metrics. Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 earphones, for instance, can now sense the wearer’s heart rate during workouts, while Muse has a headband that reads brain waves in real time to track calmness, focus and sleep stages.

Temple is billed as a wearable that continuously monitors blood flow in the brain as it changes with daily activity. The device also measures entropy — how hard a body is working to maintain itself in response to exercise, meals and exposure to cold, among other things.

Sceptical doctors So far, the sailing hasn’t been smooth. Goyal made the wearable available for pre-booking from November 1, but its steep price point of ₹85,000 has sparked criticism. Equally, some have been peeved by his assertion that he sees only 1 per cent of sales coming from India, while customers from more than 62 countries have already pre-booked the device.

Potentially more damaging is the growing scepticism among a group of doctors who question the product’s scientific efficacy and its lack of clinical validation. They say the company is yet to make the results of peer-reviewed studies public. In any case, they are unimpressed by the study’s sample size of 44 men — all healthy — to track brain blood flow.

Leading the charge among the doctors is well-known Trivandrum-based hepatologist Cyriac Abby Phillips, who is known for his fierce science-based advocacy as TheLiverDoc on social media platform X. Phillips called the product “a beautiful scam”.

Others have questioned its core claim. Sudhir Kumar, a senior neurologist at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, argued that the sensors pick up signals from an artery that supplies blood to the scalp, not the vessels servicing the brain. This could be misleading, he said — if, for instance, blood flow to the scalp were normal while the vessels supplying the brain were blocked.

Investor backing Goyal has hit back at criticism on social media, saying it won’t take long for users to discover a scam. The company, also called Temple, has a 14-day no-questions-asked return policy. If the attempt at making the wearable fails, he added, the company will die without recovering even a tenth of the money spent.

“At some point you have to stick your neck out and say we believe in our science and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use,” he added.

It is not as if Goyal is splurging — he has spent around $30 million on the project, of which $20 million is his own money. He has raised $54 million so far at a valuation of $190 million.

He has strong investor support. InfoEdge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who backed Goyal on Zomato, said: “We backed Deepinder in 2010. This time with Temple we are backing the same founder, at his best, doing what he always wanted to do. If this works it would be one of the most significant hardware companies in the world. His vision of a biologically aware, room-deaf AI (meaning the device does not have any microphone, camera or screen) is a compelling one. Of course, ideas alone are not worth much — execution is everything, and there’s a long way to go.”

The main market for such products is clearly global, as Goyal has made clear. Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said India’s share of premium wearables, in terms of sales, is less than 3 per cent.

“The base is growing in double digits but a device priced at ₹85,000 will remain in the niche category for early enthusiasts as of now,” he said.

The market and regulation Globally, the over-$900-apiece consumer wearable market, where Temple is positioned, was worth $4.5-6.5 billion last year, accounting for 5-7 per cent of the total wearables market of $85-93 billion, according to Counterpoint Research.

The sub-segment of brain health wearables was worth around $9.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit over $16 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence.

In India, shipments of wearables fell by 4 per cent to 114 million in CY25, even though the average selling price of these products was only $20.30 — nowhere near Temple’s price point — according to tech intelligence firm IDC.

While the potential business case for Goyal is pretty clear, the big pushback from the medical fraternity has highlighted the lack of clarity on its regulatory categorisation: is it a wearable and fitness device, which does not require regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)? Or is it a medical device, for which such approval is mandatory?

Goyal points out that Temple currently falls in the former category, as it does not make any medical claims and is not meant to diagnose, prevent or treat any disease or replace the need for a doctor. It will seek regulatory approval if and when it decides to offer medical features.

The CDSCO’s guidance document, issued in July, says “software intended solely for general wellness, fitness, education or training without medical purpose falls outside the rules” requiring clearance.

Yet, many say this is a grey area that needs clarity. “Most wearables are labelled in the wellness category, but if any metric sounds more ‘medical’, there should be transparency around it. In that case brain blood flow is a medical metric,” Pathak said.

Pathak said Counterpoint’s consumer research shows that heavy wearable users are “obsessed” with numbers and take them as fact. That is why many mobile device companies have taken the regulatory route in India and the US to offer some of their medical metrics software on their devices.

For instance, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch have received clearance from the CDSCO for specific software tracking ECG and irregular heartbeat. Apple Inc and Samsung India spokespersons did not respond to queries on the issue. Goyal did not comment either.