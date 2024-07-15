Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Expect strong growth from Q2, says HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

Will continue to grow in the US, says C Vijayakumar

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech
Premium

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech, had earlier said the firm’s positioning as a “challenger” was what was helping it grow in the US and in BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) when larger peers were facing headwinds in the region.

This “challenger” positioning is perhaps working for the information-technology services giant as it announced its first-quarter FY25 results.

The company reported the US geography grew 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) though the firm witnessed its BFSI vertical decline by 1.3 per cent due to the divestiture of its stake in State Street.

Growth in the US is important because

Also Read

PremiumBank fraud

Different faces of bank frauds

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

New updates: Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha

PremiumInformal sector, workers,

Growth or decline? Understanding non-agricultural informal enterprises

Nepal landslide

5 deaths reported in Nepal twin bus tragedy, Indian nationals among victims

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

Super Sunday: Volley of sports action nets big gains for eateries

Topics : HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar HCL Technologies Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon