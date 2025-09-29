Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Life insurance more accessible with GST cut: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

Life insurance more accessible with GST cut: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

The company's managing director and chief executive officer Casparus J H Kromhout talks to Shine Jacob about its future, the impact of recent regulatory decisions on business, and the new GST relief

Casparus J H Kromhout
premium

Casparus J H Kromhout , CEO and MD. | File Image

Shine Jacob
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Life Insurance, promoted by Shriram Group and Africa’s Sanlam Group, has set ambitious growth targets for FY30. The firm’s managing director and chief executive officer, Casparus J H Kromhout, talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its future, the impact of recent regulatory decisions on business, and the new goods and services tax (GST) relief for customers. Edited excerpts:
 
Is it true that the impact of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) special surrender value (SSV) norms may dent your growth rate from an expected 30 per cent to around 20 per
Topics : Shriram Life Insurance Shriram life insurance industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon