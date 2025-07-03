Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Half of all films released on Dolby Atmos are from India, says John Couling

Half of all films released on Dolby Atmos are from India, says John Couling

The San Francisco-based Dolby, which made revenues of $1.3 billion in 2024, offers audio and visual technologies that filmmakers from Christopher Nolan to SS Rajamouli swear by

John Couling, senior vice-president (Entertainment), Dolby Laboratories
premium

John Couling, senior vice-president (Entertainment), Dolby Laboratories

Vanita Kohli Khandekar Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first Dolby Cinema in India opened on Thursday at City Pride in Pune. It is among the six — one each in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trichy and Ulikkal — to open this year in the country. Dolby Cinema is a combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (3D sound). The San Francisco-based Dolby, which made revenues of $1.3 billion in 2024, offers audio and visual technologies that filmmakers from Christopher Nolan to SS Rajamouli swear by. In a video interview from San Francisco, John Couling, senior vice-president (Entertainment), Dolby Laboratories, spoke to Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Edited excerpts: 
Where does Dolby
Topics : Dolby cinemas theatre
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon