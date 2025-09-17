House of Abhinandan Lodha eyes ₹10,000 cr sales by FY30: Company chief

Real estate development company House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) uses technology and transparency to make investing in land consumer friendly. It aims to have an annual sales revenue of ₹10,000 crore by FY30, Abhinandan Lodha, founder and chairperson of HoABL, told Prachi Pisal in an interview in Mumbai. “My business is to sell intergenerational wealth,” said Lodha. Edited excerpts:

As land is traditionally seen as an investment vehicle, how is your strategy different?

Making land investments transparent, liquid, retail, and convenient to buy requires addressing these fears. While land has existed as an investment asset for a long time, we