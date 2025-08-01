Indian PCB market will hit $10 billion by early next decade: J S Gujral

Early this month, Chennai-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player Syrma SGS Technology made headlines with its plan to set up India’s largest multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) unit in Andhra Pradesh. This development is significant, as PCBs are essential components in most electronic devices, serving as the foundation for mounting electronic parts. In a video interview with Shine Jacob, the company’s Managing Director, J S Gujral, discusses the company’s expansion plans and shares insights on the future of the electronics industry. Edited excerpts:

What is the status of your planned ₹1,800 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh for the largest PCB and