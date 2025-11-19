India-US lane feeling pricing squeeze: TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD

Having recently entered the US market, TVS Supply Chain Solutions is now focused on securing major deals there. The company is also restructuring its global operations to stay agile and growth-oriented amid a volatile macro environment. Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan, in conversation with Sohini Das in Mumbai, outlines his plans. Edited excerpts:

You recently entered the US market. What are your plans there, and is a tariff-linked slowdown affecting business?

We’ve signed four or five major deals in the US in the industrial space, mostly with manufacturing companies. Of our major segments — Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) and Global Forwarding