IOB bets big on M&A financing, moves to address CASA concerns: MD & CEO

We are targeting double-digit growth of 13-15 per cent in the next two years, and in the last two years, we have grown more than that, says IOB MD & CEO

Indian Overseas Bank CEO & MD, Ajay Kumar Srivastava
premium

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Shine Jacob Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is betting big on merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, a field recently opened by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks. The lender is also taking steps to address concerns around Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava. In an interview with Shine Jacob in Chennai, Srivastava talks about the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, and the impact of GST reforms during the third quarter. Edited Excerpts:
  What are your thoughts on the RBI opening up the merger and acquisition (M&A) financing?
 
We are going to
