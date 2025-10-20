IOB bets big on M&A financing, moves to address CASA concerns: MD & CEO

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is betting big on merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, a field recently opened by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks. The lender is also taking steps to address concerns around Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava. In an interview with Shine Jacob in Chennai, Srivastava talks about the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, and the impact of GST reforms during the third quarter. Edited Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the RBI opening up the merger and acquisition (M&A) financing?

We are going to