Lack of PLI forcing us to delay launches, says Ather CEO Tarun Mehta

With a 19.6 per cent share of the electric two-wheeler (e2W) market in October, and with its revenues up and losses down in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), Ather Energy is already in the top three — the third-largest player in the space — locking horns with TVS and Bajaj. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tarun Mehta talks about the opportunities and the challenges in the market in a video call with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

Despite Ather increasing market share and reducing losses, do you think the electric vehicle (EV) market is growing as much as