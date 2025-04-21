M&M rejigs leadership team as Mahindra Logistics CEO Ram Swaminathan quits

In a major shake-up, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced a slew of appointments in its top management across businesses after the company’s logistics business head Ram Swaminathan decided to resign from the post.

Swaminathan, MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL), one of the largest logistics solution providers in the country, decided to resign to “pursue other professional interests”. Hemant Sikka, president of Farm Equipment Sector (FES), will replace Swaminathan as the additional director and MD & CEO designate of MLL from April 22. He will take over the post on May 5.

Veejay Nakra, who is currently