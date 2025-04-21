Monday, April 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / M&M rejigs leadership team as Mahindra Logistics CEO Ram Swaminathan quits

M&M rejigs leadership team as Mahindra Logistics CEO Ram Swaminathan quits

Hemant Sikka to head Mahindra Logistics, Veejay Nakra to head farm biz, R Veluswamy to head auto division

mahindra
Premium

&M said that in order to prepare for the future with technology innovation and lead opportunities for growth in domestic as well as global markets, it will now integrate the SUV and LCV (less than 3.5-tonne) business under one leader

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major shake-up, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced a slew of appointments in its top management across businesses after the company’s logistics business head Ram Swaminathan decided to resign from the post.
 
Swaminathan, MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL), one of the largest logistics solution providers in the country, decided to resign to “pursue other professional interests”. Hemant Sikka, president of Farm Equipment Sector (FES), will replace Swaminathan as the additional director and MD & CEO designate of MLL from April 22. He will take over the post on May 5.
 
Veejay Nakra, who is currently
Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Top Management Mahindra Group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon