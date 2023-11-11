Myntra strengthens leadership team; elevates Suman Saha to head of HoB

Myntra has elevated its senior vice president Suman Saha as its head of House of Brands (HoB) as the Walmart-owned online retailer strengthens its leadership team and scale up efforts to tap the booming fashion market in the country.

According to sources, in his new role, Saha will lead brand building, buying, design and sourcing for the company’s HoB. He will also now be part of Myntra’s senior leadership team.

“This step aims to cultivate greater synergies within the team, upholding the standard of excellence that the team has set so far,” said Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha, in an internal email to the employees, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.