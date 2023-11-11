Sensex (0.11%)
Myntra strengthens leadership team; elevates Suman Saha to head of HoB

Shirish Srivastava, who recently joined Myntra as the vice president of sourcing in the HoB team, will lead the sourcing charter

Photo: Reuters

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Myntra has elevated its senior vice president Suman Saha as its head of House of Brands (HoB) as the Walmart-owned online retailer strengthens its leadership team and scale up efforts to tap the booming fashion market in the country.

According to sources, in his new role, Saha will lead brand building, buying, design and sourcing for the company’s HoB. He will also now be part of Myntra’s senior leadership team.

“This step aims to cultivate greater synergies within the team, upholding the standard of excellence that the team has set so far,” said Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha, in an internal email to the employees, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

Topics : Myntra Online shopping Walmart

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

