Pact with TotalEnergies to aid deepwater exploration: OIL CMD Ranjit Rath

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) plans cost reduction of around ₹1,000 crore in 18 months as crude oil prices fall to nearly $65 per barrel, said chairman and managing director (CMD) Ranjit Rath in an interview with Shubhangi Mathur in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

How do you see collaboration with TotalEnergies affecting exploration initiatives?

The collaboration will provide technical support for deep and ultra-deep water exploration efforts. TotalEnergies is a pioneer in deep water exploration. A collaboration was necessary as deep water exploration is a first for Oil India. To succeed in exploration, acquisition, processing and interpretation of seismic