Home / Companies / People / 'AI a big revenue driver': Paytm CEO Sharma outlines growth roadmap

'AI a big revenue driver': Paytm CEO Sharma outlines growth roadmap

Vijay Shekhar Sharma says AI will fuel Paytm's next phase of growth after cost efficiencies, as company eyes revenue opportunities from smart devices

Vijay Shekhar (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

After helping rein in costs, Paytm’s artificial intelligence (AI)-led product focus is expected to further drive revenue growth, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Wednesday.
 
The use of AI-led products will target the Noida-based company’s base of online and offline merchants, both small and large.
 
“AI is a revenue line item. It brings newer services, newer businesses, and phenomenally more things that we can do… Up till now, we’ve been putting it into the cost side, efficiency side. While there will be some optimisation (further), it will not be material enough,” he said in a call with analysts after the company’s earnings announcement.
 
 
Cost control and operational efficiency
 
Paytm has slashed its indirect expenses — including employee, marketing, and cloud costs — by 18 per cent to Rs 1,064 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), compared to Rs 1,298 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, indirect costs were down from Rs 1,079 crore in Q1FY26.

“The starting point is that AI gives us better efficiencies and better insights, in addition to new revenue-generating products. For example, if we are able to use better insights to reduce credit costs for our partners, then that translates into higher collection revenue,” said the company’s president and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Madhur Deora.
 
AI-powered devices and merchant services
 
To start with, Paytm is leveraging AI to enhance its soundbox and other AI-enabled devices, equipping merchants with agents that provide analytics, insights, and voice-based commands.
 
The company may later monetise these devices through subscription models.
 
“The idea is that a small business can have a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Finance Officer, (and) Chief Marketing Officer practically there in the shop in an AI component. We are building these devices, which are specifically made and manufactured by us,” Sharma said.
 
The company has a base of 47 million registered merchants, with 13.7 million subscription merchants using its devices as of Q2FY26.
 
Expanding beyond India
 
Paytm is also exploring international expansion with two distinct models. First, it plans to form technology partnerships with established local players in foreign markets. Second, it aims to enter new regions with lucrative payment margins through wholly owned or majority-controlled entities.
 
In 2024, Paytm’s wholly owned Singapore entity sold its stake in Japanese fintech firm PayPay for Rs 2,364 crore. Sharma said the company would target both emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, and developed economies.
 
Q2FY26 results and financial highlights
 
One97 Communications (OCL), operator of the Paytm brand, reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore for Q2FY26 — sharply lower than the Rs 928 crore profit a year earlier, which had been boosted by an exceptional gain from the sale of its movie ticketing and events business to Zomato. Sequentially, the net profit declined 83 per cent from Rs 123 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Revenue from operations rose 24.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,659 crore in Q2FY25. Other income — which includes interest, dividend, or non-core revenue — stood at Rs 222 crore, up from Rs 175 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, operating revenue grew 7.5 per cent from Rs 1,918 crore in Q1FY26, while other income was Rs 241 crore.
 
Paytm reduced its total expenses by about 8 per cent to Rs 2,062 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 2,245 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, total expenses rose marginally by 2.3 per cent from Rs 2,016 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Capital support for payments business
 
OCL said it will invest up to Rs 2,250 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) via a rights issue. The move aims to strengthen the subsidiary’s net worth, support the acquisition of the offline merchant payments business, fund working capital, and maintain its leadership in merchant payments, the company said.
 

Topics : Paytm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma artifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

