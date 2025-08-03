Rolls-Royce still vying to codevelop India's stealth jet engine: Alex Zino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom (UK) in July saw the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), the adoption of Vision 2035 to steer bilateral strategic relations over the next decade, and the finalisation of a defence industrial road map. Against this backdrop, Alex Zino, executive vice-president (business development & future programmes for UK & international markets), and global head of government relations, Rolls-Royce, spoke to Bhaswar Kumar about how these developments would help the British aerospace and defence company scale up operations in India. Zino also confirmed the company still remains in