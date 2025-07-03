Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Startup valuations back at 2020-21 levels, says Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Startup valuations back at 2020-21 levels, says Sanjeev Bikhchandani

In 2022, the average cheque size offered in our second fund was roughly 20 per cent lower than that in 2019-21 but with a 20% higher shareholding in companies, said Info Edge founder Bikhchandani

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Info Edge
premium

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Info Edge

Surajeet Das Gupta Gurugram
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With investments in over 130 companies, which include big successes like Zomato and Policy Bazaar, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani and partners in the venture business Kitty Agarwal & Chinmaya Sharma unravel their plans to Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:
 
Is the squeeze in funds by investors during the pandemic now changing?
 
Sanjeev: In 2022, the average cheque size offered in our second fund was roughly 20 per cent lower than that in 2019-21 but with a 20 per cent higher shareholding in companies. But in 2024 and 2025, early-stage valuations are back to 2020-21 levels. So, pre-money valuation for
Topics : valuation start- ups Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon