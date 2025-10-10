State funding support essential for green push: Tata Steel's Chatterjee

Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) recently signed an agreement with the Dutch government for getting 2 billion euro in state support for the first phase of its plans to cut emissions at its IJmuiden plant. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, told Ishita Ayan Dutt in a video interview why state funding is key to the company’s low-carbon transition in the Netherlands and how fair-trade rules proposed by the European Union (EU) could shape its operations. Edited excerpts:

What’s next after signing the joint letter of intent (JLoI) with the Netherlands?

The engagement with