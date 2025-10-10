Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / State funding support essential for green push: Tata Steel's Chatterjee

State funding support essential for green push: Tata Steel's Chatterjee

The engagement with the Netherlands government on the terms of the tailor- made agreement and the policy conditions will be initiated after the formation of the new govt, said Chatterjee

Tata Steel, Koushik Chatterjee
premium

Tata Steel's ED & CFO Koushik Chatterjee

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) recently signed an agreement with the Dutch government for getting 2 billion euro in state support for the first phase of its plans to cut emissions at its IJmuiden plant. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, told Ishita Ayan Dutt in a video interview why state funding is key to the company’s low-carbon transition in the Netherlands and how fair-trade rules proposed by the European Union (EU) could shape its operations. Edited excerpts:
 
What’s next after signing the joint letter of intent (JLoI) with the Netherlands?
   
The engagement with
Topics : Tata Steel Tata group Steel producers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon