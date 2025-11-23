Took a phased approach before restarting platform: Wazir Founder and CEO

Indian crypto exchange WazirX is picking up from where it left 15 months ago, when a breach wiped out over $230 million. The platform resumed operations last month after completing its restructuring in Singapore. Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nischal Shetty outlines a roadmap for the restart, among other issues, in an online interview with Ajinkya Kawale and Shivani Shinde. Edited excerpts:

What is the update following the relaunch of the WazirX platform in India after you got a nod from the Singapore court?

There was no playbook for something like this. We've not seen a crypto exchange come