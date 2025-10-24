Norton bikes will be available in India after April: TVS Motor's Venu

Sudarshan Venu took charge as chairman and managing director of TVS Motor in August. In one of his first media interactions after becoming the chairman, Venu talks to Shine Jacob about the road ahead, the journey of its 127-year-old global premium brand Norton Motorcycles, its India launch, and electric-vehicle plans. Edited excerpts.

It is five years since you acquired Norton. Can you elaborate on its resurgence strategy and global marketing road map?

The brand stands for core values of design, dynamism, and detail. With its potential and with our capability, we could create the world’s most desirable motorcycle. That is