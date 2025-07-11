Hard for traditional BPM firms to invest big in AI: WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh

Keshav Murugesh, chief executive officer (CEO), WNS, is a veteran in information-technology (IT) services and business process management (BPM). After being in charge of the company since 2010, he decided to merge the firm, spun off British Airways in 1996, with French IT services company Capgemini earlier this week. In a video interaction with Shivani Shinde and Avik Das, Murugesh talks about the future of BPM and the reasons for the deal. Edited excerpts:

From a turnaround CEO to dealmaker, what made you say “yes” to this deal?

I have not done any acquisition. I turned around companies that were