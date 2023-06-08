Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become the fourth and youngest Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’, founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates.
The campaign, launched in 2010, aims to encourage wealthy people to publicly declare their intention to donate at least half their wealth to charitable causes. It is open only to billionaires who wish to make a public declaration of their intention to give away wealth. Data from the campaign’s website shows that over 240 people from 29 countries have committed to giving their wealth to charitable causes as of 2023.
North America has the maximum number of pledgers, that is, 182 among the regions. Europe has 27 pledgers, followed by the Middle East (9), and East Asia (8). India is now fifth on the list with four pledgers including Nikhil Kamath, who signed the pledge this week (chart 1).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or