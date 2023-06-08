close

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

In his thirties, the Zerodha co-founder has pledged to give away half his wealth

Anoushka Sawhney
Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become the fourth and youngest Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’, founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates.
The campaign, launched in 2010, aims to encourage wealthy people to publicly declare their intention to donate at least half their wealth to charitable causes. It is open only to billionaires who wish to make a public declaration of their intention to give away wealth. Data from the campaign’s website shows that over 240 people from 29 countries have committed to giving their wealth to charitable causes as of 2023.
North America has the maximum number of pledgers, that is, 182 among the regions. Europe has 27 pledgers, followed by the Middle East (9), and East Asia (8). India is now fifth on the list with four pledgers including Nikhil Kamath, who signed the pledge this week (chart 1).
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

