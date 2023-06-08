Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

North America has the maximum number of pledgers, that is, 182 among the regions. Europe has 27 pledgers, followed by the Middle East (9), and East Asia (8). India is now fifth on the list with four pledgers including Nikhil Kamath, who signed the pledge this week (chart 1).

The campaign, launched in 2010, aims to encourage wealthy people to publicly declare their intention to donate at least half their wealth to charitable causes. It is open only to billionaires who wish to make a public declaration of their intention to give away wealth. Data from the campaign’s website shows that over 240 people from 29 countries have committed to giving their wealth to charitable causes as of 2023.