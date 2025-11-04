Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Competitive intensity, valuations likely to cap gains in Ambuja Cements

Competitive intensity, valuations likely to cap gains in Ambuja Cements

ACEM reported strong growth of 81 per cent Y-o-Y in operating profit to Rs 1,760 crore, and operating profit per tonne (t) grew 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,042

Ambuja cements
premium

The timely implementation of plans and smooth integration remain key monitorables. | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ambuja Cements (ACEM) reported Q2FY26 results that beat consensus estimates. The company has strong capacity additions lined up for FY26–FY28, apart from the ramp-up of acquired capacities. It will have the ability to sustain volume additions for the next three to four fiscals and therefore drive market share gains. Management is working to lower costs per tonne. However, every cement major has capacity additions in progress, and valuations may already be discounting gains to a large extent.
 
ACEM reported strong growth of 81 per cent Y-o-Y in operating profit to Rs 1,760 crore, and operating profit per tonne (t) grew
Topics : Ambuja Cement Ambuja Cement profit Q2 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon