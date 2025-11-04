Competitive intensity, valuations likely to cap gains in Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements (ACEM) reported Q2FY26 results that beat consensus estimates. The company has strong capacity additions lined up for FY26–FY28, apart from the ramp-up of acquired capacities. It will have the ability to sustain volume additions for the next three to four fiscals and therefore drive market share gains. Management is working to lower costs per tonne. However, every cement major has capacity additions in progress, and valuations may already be discounting gains to a large extent.

ACEM reported strong growth of 81 per cent Y-o-Y in operating profit to Rs 1,760 crore, and operating profit per tonne (t) grew