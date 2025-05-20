Loan growth and margin worries weigh on LIC Housing Finance stock

The LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and Q4FY25 indicated slow loan growth and intensifying competition. The company is trying to move into higher-yield segments. The Q4FY25 net profit grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,370 crore and the FY25 net profit grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,430 crore.

The Q4 net operating income declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,170 crore with a net interest margin (NIM) expansion of 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), given better liquidity management and 10 basis points prime lending rate (PLR) hike (which was reversed in quarterly