Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Loan growth and margin worries weigh on LIC Housing Finance stock

Loan growth and margin worries weigh on LIC Housing Finance stock

The Q4 net operating income declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,170 crore with a net interest margin (NIM) expansion of 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)

LIC Housing Finance
Premium

Despite earnings sustaining in Q4FY25 and NIM expansion, LICHF has concerns about muted loan growth and FY26 may be difficult, with pressure on margins and competition from banks. | Photo: Realty Plus magazine

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and Q4FY25 indicated slow loan growth and intensifying competition. The company is trying to move into higher-yield segments. The Q4FY25 net profit grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,370 crore and the FY25 net profit grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,430 crore.
 
The Q4 net operating income declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,170 crore with a net interest margin (NIM) expansion of 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), given better liquidity management and 10 basis points prime lending rate (PLR) hike (which was reversed in quarterly
Topics : Company Results LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon