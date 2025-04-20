Q4 result preview: Telecom, retail may offset O2C weakness for Reliance

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report tepid earnings for the quarter ended March 31 2025 (Q4FY25), according to analysts, with steady growth in its telecom and retail arms likely to be offset by softness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.

The country’s most valuable company is scheduled to announce its Q4FY25 results on April 25.

According to a Bloomberg poll, 16 analysts estimated consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion (up 2.5 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y) and 10 forecast a net adjusted income of ₹18,517 crore (down 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y) for Q4FY25.

The diversified conglomerate has three main business