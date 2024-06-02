Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Inc's combined net profit in Q4 grew least in last 5 quarters

Companies reported combined net sales of Rs 37.57 trillion in Q4FY24, up from the Rs 35.05 trillion in Q4FY24 and Rs 35.44 trillion in Q3FY24

Q4
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Listed companies’ combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) were up 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the January-March 2024 (Q4FY24), growing at the 
slowest pace in the last five quarters.
 
For comparison, the combined net profits of 3,327 listed companies in the Business Standard sample were up 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY23 and increased 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y during October-December 2023 (Q3FY24).
 
The companies’ combined net profits climbed to Rs 3.56 trillion in Q4FY24, up from the Rs 3.2 trillion each in Q4FY23 and Q3FY24.
The incremental growth in earnings was driven largely by banks, finance and insurance
Topics : corporate crisis Indian companies Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon