India Inc's combined net profit in Q4 grew least in last 5 quarters

Listed companies’ combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) were up 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the January-March 2024 (Q4FY24), growing at the

slowest pace in the last five quarters.



For comparison, the combined net profits of 3,327 listed companies in the Business Standard sample were up 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY23 and increased 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y during October-December 2023 (Q3FY24).



The companies’ combined net profits climbed to Rs 3.56 trillion in Q4FY24, up from the Rs 3.2 trillion each in Q4FY23 and Q3FY24.

The incremental growth in earnings was driven largely by banks, finance and insurance