Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Demand woes, volume-margin trade-off likely to weigh on HUL stock

Competitive intensity to remain high, say brokerages as they take a cautious view

HUL illustration
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever’s Q3FY24 performance was lacklustre, with both sales and operating profit barely moving from the year-ago period due to price cuts and higher advertising costs. Besides weak demand, the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) major is facing increased competitive pressures, particularly from regional players, which, coupled with a slow recovery in rural markets, could put revenues under pressure going forward.
 
Margins are expected to remain range-bound as benefits from falling raw material costs are expected to be neutralised by rising promotional budgets. Given the underwhelming showing and muted near-term outlook, most brokerages have cut their earnings estimates by up to

Also Read

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3%

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz

Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds eyes strong momentum from India biz

J&K Bank Q3 net profit jumps 35% to Rs 421 crore as bad loans decline

Union Bank's Q3 net profit up 60% at Rs 3,590 cr, NIM inches down to 3.08%

JK Cement Q3 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 283.81 cr, revenue up 20%

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 23.6% to Rs 10,272 cr, NII up 13.4%

Topics : Hindustan Unilever Ltd Hindustan Unilever HUL HUL HUL results ITC Hindustan Unilever

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon