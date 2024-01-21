Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Happiest Minds eyes growth in India, revenue up amid digital surge

Company's India business grows amid expansion and technological focus

Joseph Anantharaju
Premium

Joseph Anantharaju Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies is eyeing strong momentum from its India business on the back of high digital maturity among Indian clients and a stronger macro-economic environment compared to the larger North American market.

For Happiest Minds, the India revenue contribution to its topline has been steadily increasing. India contributed 16.4 per cent to the total revenues as of Q3 FY24, growing from 15.7 per cent in Q2 and 15.5 per cent in Q1. North America, its largest market, contributed 70.3 per cent to the revenues as of the third quarter.

“Our India revenue continues to pick up. Our

Also Read

Happiest Minds eyes 3-4 digital-led acquisitions in next few quarters

Tech firm UST to double headcount to 4,000 in Hyderabad with new office

IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Embracing a digital mindset

J&K Bank Q3 net profit jumps 35% to Rs 421 crore as bad loans decline

Union Bank's Q3 net profit up 60% at Rs 3,590 cr, NIM inches down to 3.08%

JK Cement Q3 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 283.81 cr, revenue up 20%

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 23.6% to Rs 10,272 cr, NII up 13.4%

IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit rises 18% to Rs 716 cr, total income jumps

Topics : Happiest Minds Digital transformation Q3 results Q2 results Q1 results US markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon