Happiest Minds eyes growth in India, revenue up amid digital surge

Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies is eyeing strong momentum from its India business on the back of high digital maturity among Indian clients and a stronger macro-economic environment compared to the larger North American market.

For Happiest Minds, the India revenue contribution to its topline has been steadily increasing. India contributed 16.4 per cent to the total revenues as of Q3 FY24, growing from 15.7 per cent in Q2 and 15.5 per cent in Q1. North America, its largest market, contributed 70.3 per cent to the revenues as of the third quarter.

“Our India revenue continues to pick up. Our