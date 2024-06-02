Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Agnikul draws reusable rocket dream, plans orbital launch in a year

Agnibaan is a two-stage launch vehicle capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms of payload to an extent of around 700 km to low earth orbit

Agnibaan, rocket
Premium

Sriharikota: Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out a su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's space sector made history last week with the launch of the sub-orbital single-stage technology demonstrator rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD. Chennai-headquartered space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos, behind the launch, has now lined up its future plans. These plans include an orbital flight within the next year, developing India's first reusable launch vehicle, carrying payloads in the developmental stage, and seeking more funding.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, Agnikul Cosmos, said that like SpaceX, the company wants space launches to be "normal like a bike or car journey". On May 30, the company successfully launched
Topics : Elon Musk India space mission Isro projects moon mission NASA SpaceX IIT Madras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon