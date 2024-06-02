Agnikul draws reusable rocket dream, plans orbital launch in a year

Sriharikota: Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out a su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

India's space sector made history last week with the launch of the sub-orbital single-stage technology demonstrator rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD. Chennai-headquartered space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos, behind the launch, has now lined up its future plans. These plans include an orbital flight within the next year, developing India's first reusable launch vehicle, carrying payloads in the developmental stage, and seeking more funding.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, Agnikul Cosmos, said that like SpaceX, the company wants space launches to be "normal like a bike or car journey". On May 30, the company successfully launched