AI agents can transform customer experience, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya describes her professional journey as “a hell of a ride.” As president and chief executive officer of Salesforce South Asia, and formerly the first woman to chair the State Bank of India (SBI), she is helping steer one of the world’s largest tech firms through an AI-driven transformation. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Bhattacharya discusses the growing urgency for inclusive upskilling in India and outlines how Salesforce’s 'Agentforce' platform aims to reduce strain on overburdened teams while improving customer service. “Technology is the only answer,” she says, pointing to sectors from aviation to banking where intelligent