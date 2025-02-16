Business Standard

AI can be a game changer in personalised learning: Great Learning CEO

In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Lakhamraju highlighted the high costs of top-tier education, where the best teachers are typically found at prestigious universities

Mohan Lakhamraju, Great Learning
Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Great Learning

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be a game changer for the quality, effectiveness, and personalisation of learning, said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Great Learning, the professional learning and upskilling company.
 
In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Lakhamraju highlighted the high costs of top-tier education, where the best teachers are typically found at prestigious universities. With the recent launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher by the company, Lakhamraju believes AI can democratise access to high-quality learning, making it accessible to individuals who have traditionally been unable to afford such opportunities. Edited excerpts:
