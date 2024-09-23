Bharat Semi, startup behind Indo-US partnership in semiconductor fab

Meet Vrinda Kapoor, Vinayak Dalmia, and Mukul Sarkar, the founders of Bharat Semi, who dreamt of creating world-class products in India that would rival global standards. Their journey began at IIT Delhi's image sensor lab, where they first met and conceived 3rdiTech in 2019.

3rdiTech had its breakthrough moment when it was awarded the Army Design Bureau's Award of Excellence for its low-light imaging sensors. After this success, the company went on to get work from the US defence and the UK defence departments, and the team started to focus on building India’s first homegrown integrated device