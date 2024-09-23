Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Bharat Semi, startup behind Indo-US partnership in semiconductor fab

Bharat Semi, startup behind Indo-US partnership in semiconductor fab

3rditech had its breakthrough moment when it was awarded the Army Design Bureau's Award of Excellence for its low-light imaging sensors

semiconductor
Premium

Ashutosh MishraShivani Shinde Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meet Vrinda Kapoor, Vinayak Dalmia, and Mukul Sarkar, the founders of Bharat Semi, who dreamt of creating world-class products in India that would rival global standards. Their journey began at IIT Delhi's image sensor lab, where they first met and conceived 3rdiTech in 2019.

3rdiTech had its breakthrough moment when it was awarded the Army Design Bureau's Award of Excellence for its low-light imaging sensors. After this success, the company went on to get work from the US defence and the UK defence departments, and the team started to focus on building India’s first homegrown integrated device

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon