BigBasket IPO in 2025, profitable in the next 6-8 months, says Hari Menon

Part of Tata Digital, the firm will turn profitable in another 6-8 months once the newly-launched 'BB Now' vertical turns profitable

Hari Menon
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online grocery firm BigBasket is planning to come out with an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025 after turning profitable.

Part of Tata Digital, the firm will turn profitable in another 6-8 months once the newly-launched ‘BB Now’ vertical turns profitable, its co-founder and chief executive Hari Menon told reporters in Mumbai. Menon was talking to media at the launch of Precia, a private label launched in collaboration with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Menon hinted that the issue will include both primary and secondary share sales, but did not reveal any further details.

In 2022, the firm was valued at $3.2 billion after

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

