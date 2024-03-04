Google Play Store delisting hits Indian app developer business by 40%

The Google versus Indian application (app) developers’ tussle reached a new height after the global search giant banned apps from 10 developers from its Play Store. Although several of these apps were reinstated within a day, the impact of the ban has been immense. Many told Business Standard that business has been impacted by as much as 40 per cent.

The parties concerned have sought a meeting with the government on Monday to discuss the contentious issue, sources aware of the development said.



“Since delisting, our business is down 30-40 per cent, which means we went from being a profitable, growing