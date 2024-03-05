Settl to Colive: Co-living startups plan to double capacity as demand rises

As an outstation student, 25-year-old Ashmita Das was struggling to find accommodation in Bengaluru upon joining her engineering college. But that was until she discovered the advantages of co-living through a recommendation from her classmate. On entering the space, Das discovers it to be remarkably accessible, with top-notch infrastructure, amenities, and digital features.

As demand picks up in the post-pandemic era, co-living startups are expanding their capacity to meet the requirements of customers, mostly working millennials looking for affordable living options with flexibility.

The Indian co-living market is projected to double by 2025, reaching almost $13.9 billion across the top 30 cities,