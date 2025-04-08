Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Decentro partners Singapore firm DigiAlly for South Asia expansion

Decentro partners Singapore firm DigiAlly for South Asia expansion

The partnership will enable the Bengaluru-based company to enter global markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, Philippine, Indonesia, and deepen presence in India

Decentro claims to have recorded over 150 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in financial year 2025 (FY25).

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Financial infrastructure firm Decentro partnered Singapore-based fintech DigiAlly to ramp up presence in Southeast Asia, launching a business credit underwriting solution.
 
The partnership will enable the Bengaluru-based company to enter global markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and deepen presence in India. 
 
Decentro launched a unified business financial intelligence suite that enables companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to analyse financial reports and trade history. It also allows verification of data into a single sheet. 
 
The tech stack business credit infrastructure supports small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, invoice factoring, and
