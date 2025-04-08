Decentro partners Singapore firm DigiAlly for South Asia expansion

Financial infrastructure firm Decentro partnered Singapore-based fintech DigiAlly to ramp up presence in Southeast Asia, launching a business credit underwriting solution.

The partnership will enable the Bengaluru-based company to enter global markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and deepen presence in India.

Decentro launched a unified business financial intelligence suite that enables companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to analyse financial reports and trade history. It also allows verification of data into a single sheet.

The tech stack business credit infrastructure supports small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, invoice factoring, and