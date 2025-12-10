Elecbits secures $5.5 million to boost electronics design and manufacturing

Elecbits, a full-stack electronics design and manufacturing startup, has raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from SE Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.

How will Elecbits use the Series A funds?

The round will accelerate Elecbits’ mission of building the digital and physical infrastructure required to make India a global electronics powerhouse. The funds will be used to scale Elecbits XOR — the AI-powered electronics engineering and manufacturing platform. This will help expand its end-to-end engineering capabilities and build in-house manufacturing competencies.

“Electronics powers every modern innovation, yet building hardware has always