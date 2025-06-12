Fireflies hits $1 bn valuation, adds real-time search with Perplexity

Fireflies.ai, the artificial intelligence meeting assistant used by employees at three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies, has surpassed a $1 billion valuation following its inaugural tender offer, according to chief executive and co-founder Krish Ramineni.

Alongside this milestone, the company announced a partnership with AI search startup Perplexity, aiming to integrate real-time, voice-activated web search into its platform.

The new feature, dubbed “Talk to Fireflies”, allows users to query the internet during meetings without leaving the conversation—a move Fireflies says will streamline access to external information in live discussions.

The valuation and product update highlight the growing demand for productivity tools