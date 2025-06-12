Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Fireflies hits $1 bn valuation, adds real-time search with Perplexity

Fireflies hits $1 bn valuation, adds real-time search with Perplexity

Voice assistant expands features with Perplexity tie-up as Fireflies crosses $1 bn valuation and sees sharp growth in enterprise AI-powered meeting productivity tools

Krish Ramineni
premium

Krish Ramineni, CEO and co-founder of Fireflies

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fireflies.ai, the artificial intelligence meeting assistant used by employees at three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies, has surpassed a $1 billion valuation following its inaugural tender offer, according to chief executive and co-founder Krish Ramineni.
 
Alongside this milestone, the company announced a partnership with AI search startup Perplexity, aiming to integrate real-time, voice-activated web search into its platform.
 
The new feature, dubbed “Talk to Fireflies”, allows users to query the internet during meetings without leaving the conversation—a move Fireflies says will streamline access to external information in live discussions.
 
The valuation and product update highlight the growing demand for productivity tools
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon