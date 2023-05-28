close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

Foreign money plays a crucial role in start-up funding in India

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
US dollar
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the so-called funding winter for India’s start-ups lingers on, the venture capital order in the country is getting upended. Foreign firms such as Tiger Global, Sequoia, SoftBank, Accel, and Y Combinator have nearly shut their taps.
Tiger and Accel have seen their investments fall by 97 per cent in 2023 so far, compared to the same period last year. Sequoia’s is down 95 per cent, Y Combinator’s 87 per cent, and SoftBank’s 80 per cent, according to data from Tracxn, the market intelligence platform.
Foreign money plays a crucial role in start-up funding in India. Of the $26.8 billion that Indian start-ups raised in 2022, as much as $26 billion came from rounds where foreign investors participated. This year, though, foreign investment in India’s start-ups has plummeted 72 per cent to $4.58 billion so far, from $16.2 billion during the same period last year. The number of deals fell from 852 to 241.
Or

Also Read

Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be the year of changing roles

Physis Capital announces first close of $50 mn fund for start-ups

Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report

Neobanking start-up Jupiter raises Rs 100 cr in venture debt from Alteria

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

Funding for agrifoodtech startups declines 33% to $2.4 bn in 2022

Simple Energy launches electric scooter Simple ONE, plans to invest $100 mn

DGCA grants Design Organisation Approval to flying taxi startup ePlane

Topics : Venture Capital fundings start- ups

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zypp Electric to deploy 200K vehicles in its fleet, invest $ 300 mn

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
3 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Tesla, elon Musk
6 min read

Most Popular

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read

Healthy growth, valuations point to more gains for Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 900
4 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon