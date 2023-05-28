Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

As the so-called funding winter for India’s start-ups lingers on, the venture capital order in the country is getting upended. Foreign firms such as Tiger Global, Sequoia, SoftBank, Accel, and Y Combinator have nearly shut their taps.
Tiger and Accel have seen their investments fall by 97 per cent in 2023 so far, compared to the same period last year. Sequoia’s is down 95 per cent, Y Combinator’s 87 per cent, and SoftBank’s 80 per cent, according to data from Tracxn, the market intelligence platform.
Foreign money plays a crucial role in start-up funding in India. Of the $26.8 billion that Indian start-ups raised in 2022, as much as $26 billion came from rounds where foreign investors participated. This year, though, foreign investment in India’s start-ups has plummeted 72 per cent to $4.58 billion so far, from $16.2 billion during the same period last year. The number of deals fell from 852 to 241.
