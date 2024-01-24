Sensex (    %)
                        
Games24x7 thrives amid new GST, explores innovative business models: CEO

'Despite GST, 2023 was best year for our fantasy sports, rummy platforms,' says Games24x7 CEO

Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and chief executive officer, Games24x7
Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and chief executive officer, Games24x7

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Jan 24 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Despite the gaming industry's ongoing battle with the new 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), gaming unicorn Games24x7 witnessed robust growth in its rummy and fantasy sports businesses in 2023. Nevertheless, the company is experimenting with new business models to improve its margins.

“The new 28 per cent GST on deposits increases our tax burden substantially. From a net revenue perspective, and also profitability, the industry is going to be set back by a couple of years,” said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and chief executive officer, Games24x7.

Regardless, Thampy added that 2023 was a great year for the company

Topics : online games gambling GST online platform startups in India

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

