Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League goes into global expansion mode

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the mobile esports and digital gaming unicorn is in a global expansion mode amid a funding winter and macro-economic uncertainty, said a senior executive of the Bengaluru-based firm.
MPL recently launched its app in Nigeria, marking its first foray into the African gaming market. With this move, MPL is now present on four continents: Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.
“We have a solid opinion that this is the right time to be spending money to grow your business as long as you have meaningful guardrails set to do that,” said Sai Srinivas, chief executive officer and co-founder
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or