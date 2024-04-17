Google-backed Cropin launches AI tool to boost climate-smart agriculture

Farmers and others involved in agriculture are struggling to meet the world's increasing demand for sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. This challenge is especially critical in the Global South, where farmers are increasingly vulnerable to changing weather conditions. Climate change is disrupting conventional agricultural practices, rendering existing knowledge impractical in the era of global warming. Factors such as irregular or extreme rainfall, unpredictable heatwaves, and increased pest and disease attacks affect farmers' practices, reducing agricultural yield, productivity, and profitability.

Cropin Technology, a global Agtech company, aims to bridge this gap by harnessing the power of generative AI (GenAI) to provide