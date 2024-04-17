Business Standard
Google-backed Cropin launches AI tool to boost climate-smart agriculture

The Bengaluru-based company has launched 'akṣara', the agriculture sector's first purpose-built open-source Micro Language Model for climate-smart agriculture

Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Cropin
Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Cropin

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Farmers and others involved in agriculture are struggling to meet the world's increasing demand for sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. This challenge is especially critical in the Global South, where farmers are increasingly vulnerable to changing weather conditions. Climate change is disrupting conventional agricultural practices, rendering existing knowledge impractical in the era of global warming. Factors such as irregular or extreme rainfall, unpredictable heatwaves, and increased pest and disease attacks affect farmers' practices, reducing agricultural yield, productivity, and profitability.

Cropin Technology, a global Agtech company, aims to bridge this gap by harnessing the power of generative AI (GenAI) to provide
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

