Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Great time to be deploying capital, will be busy in 2024: Fundamentum GM

Focus on technological edge and prudent deployment

startup, start-up start up, start
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As startup funding has recently begun to witness a resurgence in the last quarter of the calendar year 2023, Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner at Fundamentum Partnership – a growth-stage investment firm, is confident that investments will increase going into the new year. In an interview with Aryaman Gupta, he talks about investment trends in 2023 and the coming year, dry powder, and misgovernance among startups, and more. Edited excerpts:

In your opinion, how has the year 2023 panned out in terms of investments? Have there been any silver linings?

The year 2023 has been a slower year in

Also Read

ArcelorMittal looks to rope in Indian climate tech start-ups to go green

CapFort Ventures launches Rs 200 cr fund, will back 40 tech start-ups

Onsurity helping businesses insure against rising digital threats

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

India has $20 bn dry powder waiting to be invested: Peak XV MD Anandan

GenAI, fintech, green tech, EVs, SaaS, hot bets for investors in 2024

BharatPe earns Rs 904 cr against a loss before tax of Rs 886 cr in FY23

100 startups led by Delhi students presented biz ideas to investors in 2023

InCred announces list of investors injecting Rs 500 crore in company

InCred becomes 2nd unicorn of 2023 after raising $60 mn in funding round

Topics : Investment start- ups Indian companies venture capitalists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon