GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy bets big on AI-powered call assistant

Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered future with his startup Equal, which aims to touch one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 on its new call assistant platform Equal AI.

The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard.

The AI-powered call assistant will go a step further than just identifying unknown calls. It will also pick up the call on behalf of the users, respond if needed, and only then inform the user if