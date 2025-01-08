Have a strong pipeline of companies preparing to go public: Accel

India is on track to become an $8 trillion economy over the next decade. This means the growth of the economy will naturally translate into growth in public markets, said Barath Shankar Subramanian and Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partners at venture capital firm Accel. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Subramanian and Chaturvedi said that public markets have begun embracing technology-led businesses. This was demonstrated by recent listings of Accel-backed firms like logistics company BlackBuck and food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy. The duo said many of Accel’s portfolio firms are preparing for public listings in 2025. Accel recently closed its latest