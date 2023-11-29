Sensex (1.10%)
How Amarinder Singh's Clove Dental is standardising India's oral healthcare

The startup sets ambitious target, plans to increase clinics to 1,000 and serve 3 million patients annually by FY24

Amarinder SIngh, CEO Global Dental Services
Premium

Amarinder SIngh, CEO Global Dental Services

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Only 45 per cent of Indians brush their teeth twice a day, compared to the 78-83 per cent reported in countries like China, Japan, Colombia, and Italy, a recent study found. Despite being largely preventable, oral diseases can pose severe health risks.

However, choosing a proper dentist can be an ordeal. Enter Clove Dental, a New Delhi-based startup that aims to streamline the process of professional oral care.

“The market opportunity is tremendous. Dental disease is rampant in the country. Nearly 90 per cent of Indians have some sort of dental disease, yet very few people visit the dentist,” says Amarinder Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Global Dental Services (GDS) – the parent company of Clove Dental.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

