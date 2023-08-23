How Ati Motors' autonomous robots are disrupting the logistics sector

Picture this, a large and bustling factory floor, filled with heavy machinery, endless rows of storage racks and countless busy workers. Navigating this environment would be a nightmare for a clunky, outdated, line-following logistics robot.

Now, imagine an autonomous robot that seamlessly meanders through these obstacles, handling uneven surfaces, and ascending and descending slopes to deliver its payload. Such a robot would revolutionise our perception of industrial automation. The Bengaluru-based deeptech start-up Ati Motors has made this vision a reality.