How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave

In this section

Indian start-ups see apex tribunal's order against Google as a win

Indian startups with 'strong fundamentals' will survive: Vinod Khosla

Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month

Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr

Flipkart's loss widens 51% to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22 on 36% spike in expenses

Zepp Health to launch India-exclusive Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch on Nov 22

Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch goes on sale with introductory offer on Flipkart

Until a few years ago, no marketplace – be it online or offline – could be called a one-stop shop for official pop culture merchandise. Growing fandoms in India for brands like Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and Star Wars gave rise to one such platform called The Souled Store, a direc

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com