India-focused VC funds continue to raise capital despite funding winter

Industry watchers say that deals are taking around 60 per cent longer to materialize due to increased scrutiny

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Even as Indian startup funding has hit a seven-year low, with investors becoming a lot more cautious with their bets, India-focused venture capital (VC) firms continue to raise funds.

Industry watchers say that deals are taking around 60 per cent longer to materialize due to increased scrutiny. Regardless, investors are optimistic about taking measured bets in startups exhibiting strong profit-oriented fundamentals.

As of December 2023, as many as 185 India-focused venture capital (VC) funds are currently in the market looking to raise an aggregate capital target of $10.73 billion, according to data from research firm Preqin. The year 2023 has

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

